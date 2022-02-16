PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Skillsoft Corp. SKIL on behalf of the Company's shareholders.
On December 22, 2021, Skillsoft announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Codecademy in a cash and stock transaction valued at $525 million. In connection with the proposed transaction, Skillsoft has disclosed that it expects to issue approximately $320 million of the company's common stock to Codeacademy investors. Since the announcement of the proposed transaction, shares of Skillsoft's common stock have declined approximately $3.50 per share, or 36% in value, to recently close at $6.25 per share.
The investigation seeks to determine whether Skillsoft and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to Skillsoft shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction.
Skillsoft shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/skillsoft-corp/.
Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 - 0750
(888) 715 - 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/689222/INVESTIGATION-ALERT-Kaskela-Law-LLC-Announces-Stockholder-Investigation-of-Skillsoft-Corp-SKIL-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.