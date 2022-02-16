SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating C3.ai Inc. - AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by C3.ai Inc. ("C3.ai Inc." or "the Company") AI.

On, February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC, a New York-based investment management firm that focuses on forensic research and short-selling, issued a detailed report entitled "Real Intelligence: Sell C3.ai" that outlines why they believe shares of C3.ai, Inc. AI ("C3.ai" or the "Company") face up to 40% to 50% downside risk, or $12.85 - $15.40 per share.

The report alleges that C3.ai. has a "pattern of exaggerated business claims" as well as "significant" CFO turnover and also discusses the company's reliance on its biggest client Baker Hughes BKR.

On this news, C3.ai stock fell 5.4%.

