DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / 374Water Inc. SCWO a social impact cleantech company today announced the promotion of Israel Abitbol, CPA to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and John Hofmann, CPA to Senior Vice President, effective immediately. Hofmann previously served as the Company's part-time CFO and is a partner at KSDT & Co. Abitbol was appointed to the role of Head of Finance in 2019 and will now succeed Hofmann as the Company's full-time CFO. These moves are consistent with the Company's expected growth plans and outlook.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689189/Cleantech-Company-374Water-Appoints-Israel-Abitbol-as-CFO-and-John-Hofmann-as-Senior-Vice-President
For 11 years, Hofmann has been pivotal in establishing the Company's financial foundation, serving as CFO of PowerVerde, Inc. prior to and throughout its 2021 merger with 374Water. Hofmann will continue to contribute to the Company's success with an expanded role as Senior Vice President. Abitbol joined 374Water in 2019 as Head of Finance. In this role, he was responsible for all accounting functions, including financial planning and budgeting, preparation of financial statements, SEC reporting, and management of audits.
"Israel has taken on the increased scope and complexity of establishing and managing a world-class finance and accounting group," said Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water. "With his experience and leadership skills, as well as his thorough knowledge of 374Water's financial operations, Israel was the obvious choice to become our full-time CFO. Israel is a great addition to the executive team and has the full confidence of myself, our Board, and the entire 374Water organization."
"I am excited to take on increased responsibilities and move into the role of CFO," said Israel Abitbol, CFO of 374Water. "I look forward to joining the 374Water executive team and working together to develop and implement business strategies that enhance the Company's position as a market leader and add value for our stakeholders"
Cautionary Language
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.
About 374Water
374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals.
CONTACT:
Mr. Richard Davis
ir@374Water.com
(786) 412-7015
SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.