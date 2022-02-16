The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARVL, SLI and BIIB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Arrival SA. ARVL
This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Arrival stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
The ARVL lawsuit alleges Arrival SA. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines. Accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ARVL: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/arrival-sa-loss-submission-form?id=23789&from=1
Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI
Class Period: May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 28, 2022
The SLI lawsuit alleges that Standard Lithium Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in SLI: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=23789&from=1
Biogen Inc. BIIB
Class Period: June 7, 2021 - January 11, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022
Biogen Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease; 2) the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients; 3) ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019; and 4) defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.
Learn about your recoverable losses in BIIB: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/biogen-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=23789&from=1
