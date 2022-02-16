HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Oak Street Health (OSH) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Hagens Berman urges Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.
Class Period: Aug. 6, 2020 - Nov. 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 11, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OSH
Contact An Attorney Now: OSH@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895
Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) Securities Class Action:
The lawsuit focuses on defendants' repeated statements about Oak Street's purported "innovative community outreach approach" to engage Medicare eligible patients and repeated claims that its "strong" at- risk patient and revenue growth are largely the product of its internal sales and marketing efforts.
According to the complaint, defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street provided free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; and, (3) these activities might violate the False Claims Act.
Investors began to learn the truth on Nov. 8, 2021, when Oak Street announced its Q3 2021 financial results, which included a slight miss from the consensus loss estimate. However, the company also disclosed it received a civil investigative demand ("CID") on Nov. 1, 2021, indicating the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the company's relationships with third-party marketing agents and whether the company's provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries violated the federal False Claims Act.
This news sent the price of Oak Street shares sharply lower on Nov. 9, 2021.
"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Oak Street and senior management misled investors about the true sources of the company's patient and revenue growth," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
If you invested in Oak Street and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Oak Street should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email OSH@hbsslaw.com.
# # #
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
SOURCE: Hagens Berman
https://www.accesswire.com/689153/HAGENS-BERMAN-NATIONAL-TRIAL-ATTORNEYS-Encourages-Oak-Street-Health-OSH-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Deadline-Approaching-in-Securities-Class-Action
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.