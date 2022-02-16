Caldwell Enhances Industrial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Jenifer Anzalone

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell CWLCWLPF today announced a major enhancement to its industrial sector recruiting capabilities with the addition of Jenifer Anzalone as a principal in the Industrial Practice.

"Jenifer's combination of strong business acumen and highly-developed people skills make her an invaluable asset to our clients," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "She has a proven track record in all aspects of business management-from hiring and financial management to sales strategy, marketing and growth - and her formal training as a clinical social worker gives her unique insight into assessing and understanding the needs of others."

Ms. Anzalone joined Caldwell from Martek Industries, a global distributing company within the industrial lighting sector. As the chief executive officer, she oversaw all aspects of the business for over a decade, creating stability within a rapidly evolving industry.

Prior to her career at Martek Industries, Ms. Anzalone was a licensed social worker serving a diverse client population within a wide range of settings, ranging from the criminal justice system to public schools.

Ms. Anzalone holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a master's degree in social work from Columbia University.

​​"Jenifer is an innovative and versatile leader who comes to us with a unique blend of core strengths and a wide-ranging global network of contacts in the industrial space," said Chris Beck, president. "She's a fantastic addition to the Caldwell team and will enhance our ability to serve our clients in this sector. We Will continue to focus on making strategic additions to our client-facing teams and look forward to welcoming more new partners to the Caldwell team in the coming year."

