Caldwell Enhances Industrial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Jenifer Anzalone

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell CWLCWLPF today announced a major enhancement to its industrial sector recruiting capabilities with the addition of Jenifer Anzalone as a principal in the Industrial Practice.
"Jenifer's combination of strong business acumen and highly-developed people skills make her an invaluable asset to our clients," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "She has a proven track record in all aspects of business management-from hiring and financial management to sales strategy, marketing and growth - and her formal training as a clinical social worker gives her unique insight into assessing and understanding the needs of others."
Ms. Anzalone joined Caldwell from Martek Industries, a global distributing company within the industrial lighting sector. As the chief executive officer, she oversaw all aspects of the business for over a decade, creating stability within a rapidly evolving industry.
Prior to her career at Martek Industries, Ms. Anzalone was a licensed social worker serving a diverse client population within a wide range of settings, ranging from the criminal justice system to public schools.
Ms. Anzalone holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a master's degree in social work from Columbia University.
"Jenifer is an innovative and versatile leader who comes to us with a unique blend of core strengths and a wide-ranging global network of contacts in the industrial space," said Chris Beck, president. "She's a fantastic addition to the Caldwell team and will enhance our ability to serve our clients in this sector. We Will continue to focus on making strategic additions to our client-facing teams and look forward to welcoming more new partners to the Caldwell team in the coming year."
About Caldwell
Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent Partners, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange CWL and trade on the OTCQX Market CWLPF. Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Caroline Lomot
Caldwell
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 516 830 3535
SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/689147/Caldwell-Enhances-Industrial-Recruiting-Capabilities-with-the-Addition-of-Jenifer-Anzalone
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.