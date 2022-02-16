The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EDU, TAL and FENC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU

Class Period: April 24, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

Tal Education Group TAL

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that during the class period Tal Education Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) TAL's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and illicit business practices that flouted Chinese laws, regulations and policies, and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) TAL had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers, the creation of fake customer reviews designed to fraudulently lure new customers to TAL programs, the misrepresentation of teacher qualifications and course qualities, and the marketing of rigged promotional events; (c) TAL had defied Chinese policies designed to alleviate the burden imposed by tutoring services on students and their families, including by imposing hefty advances and recurring debt payments on course enrollees, by offering courses designed to give affluent students unfair advantages, by holding courses outside of allowable tutoring hours, and by linking for-profit courses to government-mandated schooling; (d) as a result of the foregoing, TAL was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and financial interests; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, TAL's historical growth was not sustainable or the result of legitimate business tactics as represented, and defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC

Class Period: May 28, 2021 - November 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

During the class period, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

