CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DM, ARVL and TLS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM

DM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 17, 2021 - November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 22, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Desktop Metal, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were deficiencies in Desktop Metals' acquisition EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Arrival SA. ARVL

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Arrival stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 22, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines. Accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Telos Corporation TLS

TLS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 19, 2020 - November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 8, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Telos Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

