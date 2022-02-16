NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / A study in the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research (BJSTR) reports that advances in 3D screen printing allow for mass customization and in-drug labeling of pharmaceuticals with unique identifying information, such as Quick Response (QR) codes, which have been shown to reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and provide a viable mechanism for remote patient monitoring and identifying counterfeit drugs.
The study investigates the progress that has been made in using QR codes for drug labeling, with a specific focus on the potential for using 3D screen printing to expedite QR code integration at the single tablet level.
3D Screen Printed Tablet with integrated QR code
Laxxon Medical Corp. holds the exclusive worldwide license to explore this 3DSP technology for all pharmaceutical applications.
"Using this approach, the QR code is part of a one-stop manufacturing process of the tablet," said corresponding author Achim Schneeberger, PhD, CSO of Laxxon Medical. "3DSP could also be used to print API containing QR codes and/or inks which make the tablet easier to identify, harder to counterfeit and increases product safety."
About Laxxon Medical Corporation
Laxxon Medical holds exclusive worldwide rights to the patented use and application of 3D screen printing technology for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.
With Laxxon Medical's innovative SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology), it is possible for the first time to develop tailored-release oral, transdermal, and implantable dosage forms through geometric shaping and heterogeneous distribution of active ingredients within the printed units.
Contact
Frances Hoggard, Public Relations Manager
f.hoggard@laxxon-medical.com
SOURCE: Laxxon Medical
https://www.accesswire.com/689095/Game-Changing-Technology-Enables-QR-Code-Integration-with-3D-Screen-Printing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.