The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DM, DOCU and TLIS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Desktop Metal, Inc. DM
Class Period: February 17, 2021 - November 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
According to the complaint, Desktop Metal, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were deficiencies in Desktop Metals' acquisition EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DM : https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/desktop-metal-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23778&from=1
Docusign, Inc. DOCU
Class Period: March 27, 2020 - December 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
The DOCU lawsuit alleges that Docusign, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a ‘return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DOCU : https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/docusign-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23778&from=1
Talis Biomedical Corporation TLIS
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022
According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in TLIS : https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/talis-biomedical-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=23778&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
https://www.accesswire.com/689103/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-DM-DOCU-and-TLIS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
