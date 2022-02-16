Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for 2021

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. STBI today announced net income of $6.3 million for 2021 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.
Key Highlights:
- Earnings per share increased to $2.98 in 2021 from $2.84 in 2020. Earnings per share increased to $0.83 in the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $0.74 in the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income increased 5.6% in 2021 to $6,344,000 from 2020 net income of $6,006,000, primarily due to higher net interest income in 2021.
- Credit quality is very strong, with 99.88% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for loan losses was 1.28% of loans on December 31, 2021, compared to 1.38% on December 31, 2020.
- The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.75%.
- Sales of $128.3 million residential mortgages generated $3.6 million of noninterest income in 2021, compared to $4.8 million on $156.7 million of sales in 2020.
- Total assets increased 16.8% to $751.7 million.
- Net loans increased 21.8% to $542.2 million, including $68.6 million increase in residential mortgages.
- An interest rate swap was terminated, generating $407,000 gain.
- Total non-brokered deposits increased 28.6% to $574.2 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $446.7 million on December 31, 2020.
Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank had record high earnings in 2021. Few loans were delinquent and loans with COVID-related accommodations in the past year have paid off or returned to normal payments. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity and the gain on swap termination. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations also continued strong through the Spring of 2021, serving local employers and introducing some new customers to the Bank. At the end of 2020, the Company issued $15 million of subordinated debt and immediately invested $10 million of the proceeds in the Bank. The debt was issued in anticipation of strong growth opportunities in Berrien County, Michigan. Two branch offices have recently been opened in St. Joseph, Michigan to service those opportunities, and the Portage, Michigan loan production office was converted to a full service branch. In 2021, the Company invested an additional $3 million in the Bank, supporting further successful growth in southwest Michigan."
Year ended December 31, 2021 vs. year ended December 31, 2020 - Net income for 2021 was $6.3 million, or $2.98 per share, compared to $6.0 million, or $2.84 per share, for 2020. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.96% in 2021 from 3.14% in 2020.
Net interest income increased to $19.6 million in 2021 from $17.4 million in 2020. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $2.6 million to $21.7 million. Total interest income increased $2.7 million to $23.7 million, while interest expense increased only $538,000 to $4.1 million.
The Company provided $1.1 million to the allowance for loan losses in 2021, compared to $2.9 million in 2020. Net charge-offs were $275,000 in 2021 and $118,000 in 2020.
Noninterest income was $9.7 million in 2021, compared to $9.8 million in 2020. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $1.2 million, to $3.6 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $128.3 million in 2021, compared to $156.7 million in 2020. Investment brokerage commission income also increased 28.3% in 2021 to $1.9 million in 2021 from $1.5 million in 2020. The Bank realized $407,000 gain in 2021 on termination of an interest rate swap.
Noninterest expense was $20.5 million in 2021, compared to $17.0 million 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $2.3 million, or 22.4%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.
Three months ended December 31, 2021 vs. three months ended December 31, 2020 - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1,775,000, or $0.83 per share, compared to net income of $1,560,000, or $0.73 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.87% in the last three months of 2021 from 3.31% in the last three months of 2020.
Net interest income increased to $4.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $4.7 million in the same period for 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased $222,000 to $5.4 million. Total interest income increased $358,000 to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while interest expense increased only $146,000 to $1.0 million.
The Company made no provisions to the allowance for loan losses in the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $825,000 in the same quarter of 2021. The higher 2020 provision was due to the economic COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were $66,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $18,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest income was $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Most of the increase was the result of trust fee income, which increased $124,000 to $225,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Investment brokerage commission income also increased to $461,000 in 2021 from $398,000 in 2020.
Noninterest expense was $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.7 million in the same period for 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $842,000, or 29.9%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.
Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $751.7 million on December 31, 2021 from $643.6 million on December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the growth in loans. Loans increased $97.1 million from December 31, 2021, with the largest increase in residential mortgages.
Interest-bearing deposits increased to $438.7 million on December 31, 2021 from $383.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $51.2 million in 2021, to $10.0 million on December 31, 2021.
Total equity was $52.4 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $47.1 million on December 31, 2020. Total dividends paid in 2021 were $1.4 million, or $0.64 per share. Due to strong asset quality and earnings, the regular quarterly dividend was increased to a record $0.17 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Book value per share was $24.59 ($20.47 tangible) as of December 31, 2021.
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.
For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.
Contacts:
Sturgis Bancorp - Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - P: 269 651-9345
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2021
|2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|15,793
|$
|12,060
Other short-term investments
|23,731
|55,782
Total cash and cash equivalents
|39,524
|67,842
Interest-earning deposits in banks
|494
|1,241
Securities - available for sale
|83,134
|73,072
Securities - held to maturity
|24,347
|-
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|7,951
|4,917
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|7,287
|6,832
Loans, net of allowance of $7,031 and $6,231
|542,196
|445,091
Premises and equipment, net
|13,231
|11,844
Goodwill
|5,834
|5,834
Core deposit intangibles
|49
|77
Originated mortgage servicing rights
|2,963
|2,245
Real estate owned
|-
|341
Bank-owned life insurance
|15,598
|11,091
Accrued interest receivable
|1,894
|2,458
Other assets
|7,233
|10,721
Total assets
|$
|751,735
|$
|643,606
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
|$
|145,503
|$
|124,434
Interest-bearing
|438,690
|383,464
Total deposits
|584,193
|507,898
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|89,000
|61,500
Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less
unamortized debt issuance costs of $327 at Dec. 31, 2021
and $400 at Dec. 31, 2020)
|14,673
|14,600
Accrued interest payable
|425
|477
Other liabilities
|11,008
|12,019
Total liabilities
|699,299
|596,494
Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding - 0 shares
|-
|-
|Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares
|issued and outstanding 2,132,291 shares at Dec. 31, 2021
and 2,123,291 at Dec. 31, 2020
|2,132
|2,123
Additional paid-in capital
|8,210
|8,050
Retained earnings
|43,823
|38,840
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,729
|)
|(1,901
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|52,436
|47,112
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|751,735
|$
|643,606
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Year
|Ended Dec. 31,
|2021
|2020
Interest income
Loans
|$
|21,743
|$
|19,151
Investment securities:
Taxable
|1,242
|954
Tax-exempt
|528
|673
Dividends
|171
|161
Total interest income
|23,684
|20,939
Interest expense
Deposits
|2,527
|2,262
Borrowed funds
|1,591
|1,318
Total interest expense
|4,118
|3,580
Net interest income
|19,566
|17,359
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|1,074
|2,897
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
|18,492
|14,462
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
|1,216
|1,195
Interchange income
|1,183
|970
Investment brokerage commission income
|1,890
|1,473
Mortgage banking activities
|3,554
|4,788
Trust fee income
|505
|371
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|307
|294
Gain on sale of securities
|-
|157
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
|407
|-
Other income
|635
|566
Total noninterest income
|9,697
|9,814
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
|12,673
|10,353
Occupancy and equipment
|2,553
|2,146
Interchange expenses
|496
|427
Data processing
|901
|869
Professional services
|322
|373
Real estate owned expense
|7
|15
Advertising
|593
|313
FDIC premiums
|272
|323
Other expenses
|2,697
|2,198
Total noninterest expenses
|20,514
|17,017
Income before income tax expense
|7,675
|7,259
Income tax expense
|1,331
|1,253
Net income
|$
|6,344
|$
|6,006
Earnings per share
|$
|2.98
|$
|2.84
Dividends per share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.64
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months
|Ended Dec. 31,
|2021
|2020
Interest income
Loans
|$
|5,358
|$
|5,136
Investment securities:
Taxable
|359
|222
Tax-exempt
|125
|139
Dividends
|50
|37
Total interest income
|5,892
|5,534
Interest expense
Deposits
|581
|667
Borrowed funds
|420
|188
Total interest expense
|1,001
|855
Net interest income
|4,891
|4,679
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|-
|825
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
|4,891
|3,854
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
|324
|292
Interchange income
|311
|261
Investment brokerage commission income
|461
|398
Mortgage banking activities
|1,465
|1,421
Trust fee income
|225
|101
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|91
|74
Other income
|131
|236
Total noninterest income
|3,008
|2,783
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
|3,660
|2,818
Occupancy and equipment
|680
|582
Interchange expenses
|131
|117
Data processing
|232
|221
Professional services
|86
|113
Real estate owned expense
|-
|5
Advertising
|145
|102
FDIC premiums
|78
|180
Other expenses
|708
|587
Total noninterest expenses
|5,720
|4,725
Income before income tax expense
|2,179
|1,912
Income tax expense
|404
|352
Net income
|$
|1,775
|$
|1,560
Earnings per share
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.73
Dividends per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months
|Ended Dec. 31,
|2021
|2020
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|151,881
|$
|126,119
Average interest-bearing deposits
|443,501
|371,387
Average total assets
|735,966
|614,379
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
|51,571
|46,190
Average total assets
|736,145
|614,495
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
|0.96
|%
|1.01
|%
Return on average equity
|13.66
|%
|13.43
|%
Net interest margin
|2.84
|%
|3.28
|%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
|2.87
|%
|3.31
|%
|Year
|Ended Dec. 31,
|2021
|2020
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|148,277
|$
|123,696
Average interest-bearing deposits
|433,175
|350,321
Average total assets
|719,416
|608,064
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
|49,725
|44,376
Average total assets
|719,583
|608,177
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
|0.88
|%
|0.99
|%
Return on average equity
|12.76
|%
|13.53
|%
Net interest margin
|2.93
|%
|3.09
|%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
|2.96
|%
|3.14
|%
SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/689088/Sturgis-Bancorp-Reports-Earnings-for-2021
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.