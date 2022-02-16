LM ERICSSON TELEPHONE CO (Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson) Securities Investigation - Ericsson, Reportedly, May Have Bribed Islamic State Terrorist Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson") ERIC violated federal securities laws.
On February 16, 2022, The Telegraph reported that "Ericsson has admitted that it may have bribed the terrorist group Islamic State in return for being allowed to use roads through Iraq."
On this news, shares of Ericsson were down more than 14% in pre-market trading on February 16, 2022.
