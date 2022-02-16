Sang Min Lim Law Firm Announces Expansion of New Business in Commercial Real Estate

Firm serves as a one-stop shop for both legal services related to business law, estate planning, and real estate law, as well as for buying and selling real estate
SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Sang Min Lim, the founder of both Sang Min Lim Law Firm and Sang Min Lim Real Estate, is pleased to announce a pivot in providing services for clients with enhanced efforts in expanding to provide business law, estate planning, and real estate law, all under one roof.
Sang Min Lim, is a native of Seoul, South Korea, and is an alumnus of both Brown University and University of Southern California (USC). He is both a lawyer and real estate agent, who has knowledge in areas of law in immigration, criminal, entertainment, family, personal injury, business, real estate and estate planning. Additionally, he also guides real estate buyers and sellers in both residential and commercial properties.
"We never want to lose sight and always be understanding of how the work we do doesn't just affect someone's business, but their life and their family as well. As long as we stay focused on people, we do great work. It's simple," said Sang Min Lim. "Finding a dedicated, knowledgeable, experienced, and empathetic real estate agent from a firm with the same qualities will be your best chance at having a prosperous and enjoyable real estate experience. I have such a passion for the law and real estate industries, and I hope to instill that passion in others."
The multidimensional firm can assist in all real estate needs through Sang Min Lim Real Estate (currently associated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Keller Williams Realty). For more information, please visit: https://www.sangminlimrealestate.com
For all business law, estate planning, and real estate law inquiries, please seek consultation from the Sang Min Lim Law Firm at https://www.sangminlimlawfirm.com
About Sang Min Lim
Sang Min Lim is an Ivy League graduate, lawyer, business broker, and real estate agent. He is the owner of Sang Min Lim Law Firm and Sang Min Lim Real Estate. He is a real estate agent licensed in California and Nevada and an attorney licensed in California and Nevada. The entrepreneur was admitted to the California State Bar and Nevada State Bar after passing both exams on his first attempt. For a legal consultation or real estate consultation in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Las Vegas areas, please contact Sang Min Lim.
Social Links
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sang2day/
Media Contact
Company: Sang Min Lim Law Firm
Contact: Sang Min Lim
E-Mail: info@sangminlimlawfirm.com
Telephone: (213) 531-0128 & (702) 706-7853
Address (with Postcode): 439 N Canon Dr #300, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 & 10777 W Twain Ave #333, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Website: https://www.sangminlimlawfirm.com
SOURCE: Sang Min Lim Law Firm
https://www.accesswire.com/689073/Sang-Min-Lim-Law-Firm-Announces-Expansion-of-New-Business-in-Commercial-Real-Estate
