DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ:DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Bernstein Liebhard LLP reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") DOCU between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired DocuSign securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit DocuSign Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.
DocuSign purportedly offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.
According to the complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (ii) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (iii) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a ‘return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
On December 2, 2021, after market hours, DocuSign held an earnings conference call for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 ("3Q 2022 Earnings Call"). During the 3Q 2022 Earnings Call, the Company revealed that its anticipated growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 would be lower than expected.
Also on December 2, 2021, DocuSign published a press release announcing its third-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results and guidance for the fourth-quarter fiscal year 2022. The guidance provided, in pertinent part, midpoint revenue guidance of $560 million, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $573.8 million. The guidance also provided a billing guidance of $653 million, missing consensus estimates of $705.4 million.
On this news, DocuSign's stock price plummeted $98.73 per share, or over 42%, to close at $135.09 per share on December 3, 2021, damaging investors.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 22, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired DOCU securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/docusigninc-docu-shareholder-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-472/ or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.
Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact Information:
Joe Seidman
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
seidman@bernlieb.com
SOURCE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.accesswire.com/688979/DOCUSIGN-INC-NASDAQDOCU-SHAREHOLDER-CLASS-ACTION-ALERT-Bernstein-Liebhard-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-the-Deadline-to-File-a-Lead-Plaintiff-Motion-in-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-DocuSign-Inc-NASDAQDOCU
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.