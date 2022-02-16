enVVeno Medical Announces ISO 13485 Certification

- Achievement of Quality Management System certification represents an important step towards commercialization

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced it has received ISO 13485:2016 certification for the Company's Quality Management System (QMS) and its manufacturing facility located in Irvine, California.

The scope of the ISO 13485 certification awarded to enVVeno Medical covers the design, development, and manufacturing of the Company's tissue based implantable medical device products including the Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, which is currently being evaluated in a U.S. pivotal trial. ISO 13485 is a globally recognized Quality Management System standard that is closely aligned with the QMS requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and can be considered to be a prerequisite for CE Marking in accordance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

"In addition to strong clinical data and regulatory approval, we have several key areas where we are investing our resources to successfully transition from a clinical-stage company to a commercial operation and to position our Company for long-term success," commented Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical. "Quality Management Systems are one of the keystones upon which successful medical device companies are built. The ISO 13485 certification required an enormous undertaking across all departments of our Company and is indicative of our commitment to quality, and in establishing enVVeno as a preeminent company for the treatment of venous disease."

The VenoValve is a first-in-class surgically implanted solution being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Implanted into the femoral vein, the VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve to help restore proper blood flow up the leg, to return sufficient blood back to the heart. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE ( S urgical A nti-reflux V enous V alve E ndoprosthesis) U.S. pivotal trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the VenoValve to improve lower leg blood flow, alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life for patients suffering from CVI caused by dysfunctional valves in the deep veins of the lower leg.

Patients suffering from lower leg swelling, pain, non-healing leg sores, enlarged veins, and/or brownish or blueish skin discoloration - who may also have leg pain when standing or walking - may be candidates for the SAVVE trial. Interested patients can learn more about the SAVVE trial and find a study center near them by visiting www.venovalve.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical NVNO is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease.

