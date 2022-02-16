Upstream to Host Featured Panel with Joel Madden, Beatclub, and BRON Studios at Benzinga's NFT Listmakers Event

Participants to Experience Free NFT Airdrop Powered by Upstream During Virtual Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Upstream, the digital stock exchange and trading app powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited, announced today that it will host the featured panel at Benzinga's NFT Listmaker's virtual event February 23, 2022 at 10:20am EST. The panel: "Music and Film Using NFTs to Drive Future of Fan Engagement" includes Joel Madden, Singer from Good Charlotte and Founder of Veeps; Gary Marella, CEO and Co-Founder of Beatclub; Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman and CEO of BRON Media Corp.; and Mark Elenowitz, Co-Founder of Upstream and Horizon.

Upstream will also be powering the NFT Airdrop taking place during the virtual event, releasing 50 free Benzinga NFTs valued at $2500 which are redeemable for a VIP Pass at the Benzinga Trading Festival June 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Interested participants can get prepared by downloading Upstream and creating an account ahead of the event. The code to claim an NFT will be revealed on Benzinga's YouTube channel broadcast and on Upstream's Discord server: https://discord.gg/sbZ3XjxzQR at 11:00am EST.

"Integrating NFTs with music and film represents a revolutionary next step to empower creators and bring more immersive fan engagement experiences to fans," says Gary Marella, CEO and Co-Founder of Beatclub. "In this exclusive panel, we'll explore this new frontier with those at the forefront of this digital revolution."

"We are thrilled to host the featured panel at the NFT Listmaker's event and power the event's NFT Airdrop," says Upstream Co-Founder and Horizon President Mark Elenowitz. "NFT Listmakers is recognizing all the major players in the NFT industry and Upstream is proud to showcase how NFTs are becoming more streamlined and accessible to the masses with no third-party integrations, no gas fees charged to users, and next gen. investor protections."

Benzinga's NFT Listmakers event brings together major NFT contributors including top NFT exchanges such as Crypto.com, Dapper Labs, OpenSea; top NFT promoters Gary Vee/VaynerNFT, Hunter Orrell, and Ja Rule; and top NFT projects including Axie Infinity, Timbaland's Beatclub platform, CryptoPunks, etc. Upstream's thought leadership panel will explore how the music and film industries are using NFTs to drive fan engagement and what it means for Web 3.0.

The free event will be broadcasted on Benzinga's YouTube channel starting at 9:00am EST.

Visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/listmakers/#guests for more details. Interested attendees may submit questions ahead of the event using the link above. Join Upstream's Discord server for more NFT Airdrop details and instructions on how to create an account. Parties interested in hosting an NFT Airdrop on Upstream can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Benzinga:

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga also hosts thought leadership, networking and educational events.

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ:

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/.

Press Contacts:

Ali Adkins

Wachsman

ali.adkins@wachsman.com

Disclaimers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. U.S. investors are not permitted to trade in upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in a security they currently own that has listed on upstream for liquidation only.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

SOURCE: Horizon Globex GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com: