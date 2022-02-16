LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST RETA, BMBL and ASTR - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Reata securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 18, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's New Drug Application would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bumble Inc. BMBL

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of the Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

