TIFIN Wealth Partners with Leading Wealth Enterprises, such as Commonwealth and Sanctuary Wealth Through its AI-powered Platform for Personalized Engagement

Commonwealth and Sanctuary Wealth are among firms that have signed on to use Clout by TIFIN to help drive growth for their advisors

Announcement follows recent launch of TIFIN Grow to help advisors know and convert their prospects, Louise by TIFIN to help advisors introduce charitable giving into their practice and agreement to acquire Qualis Capital to help advisors adopt alternative investments

BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / TIFIN , a fintech platform using AI and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, announced that Clout by TIFIN is partnering with Commonwealth Financial Network ® and Sanctuary Wealth to provide personalized marketing to attract and engage the next generation of advisors and clients.

Beyond marketing automation, Clout by TIFIN uses AI and human understanding to power personalized client and prospect engagement to deliver meaningful growth outcomes. This results in more leads, faster conversions, and referrals for financial professionals from engaged clients.

Given the expanding M&A trend within RIA firms and the need to demonstrate organic growth, these forward leaning advisor firms are early adopters of technology platforms such as Clout by TIFIN. They recognize the critical role of technology as a driver of expansion and enterprise value in building trusted relationships.

Niharika Shah, GM at Clout by TIFIN

"Understanding that personalization at scale is a critical component of marketing today, Clout by TIFIN can enable better outcomes for both advisors and investors." said Niharika Shah , GM at Clout by TIFIN. "We're excited to welcome Commonwealth and Sanctuary as we are working together to provide modern solutions to advisors and investors seeking a new way to work and invest. Clout's human and AI marketing can help turn digital outreach into a growth engine while reaching individuals in ways they prefer."

Sarah Howes, Vice President of Advisor Marketing at Commonwealth Financial Network

Sarah Howes, Vice President of Advisor Marketing at Commonwealth Financial Network, commented, "As a premier growth and success partner for independent advisors, Commonwealth provides a powerful suite of resources that leverages cutting-edge technology. Our partnership with Clout complements our new Brand Studio offering, a critical element to an advisor's toolkit, effectively bringing together content, data, and insights to help Commonwealth-affiliated advisors shorten their prospect-to-client timelines with measurable results."

Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management at Sanctuary Wealth

"We launched Sanctuary Wealth with a commitment to providing our advisor partners with a technology stack comprised of the best and latest offerings available," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Our long-term growth is dependent on providing engaging next gen technology like Clout by TIFIN that allows them to more efficiently deliver a better client experience."

About TIFIN

TIFIN an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to help deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap among retail investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in late 2018 by Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face. The firm's executive committee consists of Jack Swift, Anil Arora, and Sharon French in addition to Dr. Nair. Each member brings a diverse set of perspectives and proven experience across finance and technology.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors to use fintech for growth; Financial Answers , a platform of financial media assets.

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth "#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Eight Times in a Row." Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com .

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards .

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $19.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

