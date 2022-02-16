IDVV Enters Clean Energy Crypto Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" IDVV today announced as part of its State of The Company Address that it has entered the Clean Energy Crypto Marketplace.
Crypto currency mining is notorious for wasting electricity. It is believed that current mining practices add as much as 40 million tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere every year. IDVV plans to become part of the growing group in the industry looking to provide clean green mining solutions.
IDVV has been developing several solutions that it's bringing to market in the coming weeks. Integrating mining capabilities into the technologies we've recently acquired from the Universal Voltage we are going to provide clean mining solutions for both residential and commercial users.
We have a vision at IDVV to provide new and existing customers with solar / battery backup setups the option of selling electricity back to the grid, or mining crypto currencies, whichever is more beneficial for the customer. Mining setups will be compatible with our suite of Commercial and Residential Solar, Power Backup, and EV2G / Bi-directional chargers, thus allowing the mining of clean energy crypto.
The Company also is developing an off-grid power solution that will allow for any surplus of energy generated from its solar technology to be used for mining crypto, creating an opportunity for people using off-grid power to be able to generate revenues similar or better than selling back to the grid, thus improving their ROI.
Company Vice President Bill Martin also stated the following updates as part of the state of the company address "Q1 revenues have grown faster than expected. We are anticipating doing well over a million dollars in this first quarter as opposed to the $150,000 previously announced. The demand for clean energy crypto solutions is strong. We see a lot of growth coming shortly in that sector with what we have to offer.
Our website will be starting to show updates throughout the week, and will have several updates throughout the month. The developers staff had Covid issues and it caused an unforeseen delay, but they are catching up, and I'm confident shareholders will be happy.
We've received several requests to verify there will be no reverse split. I'm putting it on the record that the company has no plans to do a reverse split in the foreseeable future, we are evaluating doing a potential buyback
The company is in negotiations to acquire several technologies related to our clean energy crypto solutions and solar businesses, we intend to issue updates as they progress in the coming weeks. We encourage anyone interested in IDVV to follow us on twitter @IDVVCorp for updates."
The Company plans to utilize its social media outlets as a way of keeping shareholders continually updated on upcoming M & A activities, filings and general updates.
We encourage any shareholder or potential shareholder to follow us.
The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.
Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure
About International Endeavors Corporation IDVV
International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Contact:
Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com
SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/689035/IDVV-Enters-Clean-Energy-Crypto-Marketplace
