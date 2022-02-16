Avant Launches First BLK MKT(TM) Premium Concentrates

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. AVNTAVTBF(FRA:1BUP) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, announces the launch of BLK MKT™ Peanut Butter Mac Live Rosin (1g). Avant has also launched a new flavour for its Tenzo™ 510 Thread Cartridges, Wedding Crasher.

"After months of formulation and R&D, we are proud to deliver BLK MKT™'s first premium concentrate to the Canadian adult-use market. The limited small-batch run was a result of Avant bringing together the best industry partners to ensure a high-quality product for consumers," said Norton Singhavon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avant. "As a result, BLK MKT™ was the top selling live rosin product in Ontario during its first two weeks of launch, outselling all other competing products, solidifying Avant's market share within the concentrates category. This, alongside our Tenzo™ Wedding Crasher 510 Thread Cartridge, once again demonstrates how we continue to be innovative, while providing consumers high quality product from seed to shelf."

BLK MKT™ Peanut Butter Mac Live Rosin

1. BLK MKT™ Peanut Butter Mac Live Rosin (1g) - Experience an aroma and flavour that tastes just like it sounds

BLK MKT™ exclusive

Solventless, cold-cured Peanut Butter Mac live hash rosin

Produced from our premium handcrafted flower

Fresh frozen at harvest, washed, pressed and cold-cured

2. Tenzo™ Wedding Crasher 510 Thread Cartridge (1g) - Curated to deliver a delightful array of sweet flavours

Premium 510 carts made with a unique blend of craft cannabis derived terpenes (via solventless terpene extraction) and triple-distilled botanical terps

Oil is housed in high-end glass, ceramic and stainless-steel hardware to prevent leakage

Custom soft-touch mouthpiece delivers better air flow and added comfort

BLK MKT™ and Tenzo™are currently available for purchase in Ontario. For more information about Avant's other premium portfolio brands, visit: www.avantbrands.ca.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands include BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange AVNT, and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market AVTBF and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

