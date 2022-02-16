CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CHGG, INSD and SLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Chegg common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 22, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating - an unstable business proposition - rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. INSD

INSD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 8, 2020 - November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 28, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the business combination with Instadose Canada and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI

SLI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 28, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Standard Lithium Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

