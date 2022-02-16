InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): Generating Commercial Sales of CBC and CBT

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / InMed Pharmaceuticals' (INM's) Q222 financial results reflect its evolution from a pure-play biotech firm to one with commercial sales to the health and wellness market, with revenues of $0.3m, all cannabichromene (CBC). As of January, it also began selling cannabicitran (CBT) to the health and wellness market. The now-completed BayMedica acquisition boosts its product portfolio for rare cannabinoids and rounds out InMed's manufacturing capabilities. INM continued advancing its drug development programs, including its ongoing 755-201-EB Phase II trial and preparing for an INM-088 FDA pre-investigational new drug meeting to treat glaucoma.
InMed reported its first post-BayMedica acquisition (13 October 2021) results, with revenues of $0.3m from BayMedica's sales. Net losses grew to $4.3m versus $1.9m in Q221, driven by increased R&D and G&A expenses from INM-755's clinical trials, acquisition expenses and the inclusion of BayMedica's operating results. With $11.3m of gross cash, management expects to have sufficient cash to fund opex and capex into Q123.
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
Kenneth Mestemacher +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited
https://www.accesswire.com/689047/InMed-Pharmaceuticals-INM-Generating-Commercial-Sales-of-CBC-and-CBT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.