Skeena Welcomes Randy Reichert as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited SKE, SKE ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Reichert as President of the Company, effective April 2022. Mr. Reichert will report to Skeena's CEO, Walter Coles, and will be responsible for all technical aspects of the Company's operations including geology, engineering, sustainability and permitting.

Walter Coles, CEO, commented, "We are excited to welcome Randy to the senior management team of Skeena. As the Company transitions toward construction, we will continue to add engineering and operational expertise to the team. Randy brings a wealth of experience in getting mines built on time and on budget. In parallel, I will remain focused on Skeena's strategy and corporate finances."

Mr. Reichert, who is currently a Skeena board member, has over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He will be moving from his current role as Vice President, Operations with B2Gold Corp. where he oversees their three international gold operations. Prior to this, Mr. Reichert was General Manager at the Fekola Mine in Mali where he was part of the development team and led the transition from development into operations.

Mr. Reichert has been working internationally in mining for the past 20 years starting with Bema Gold, followed by Oriel Resources and other junior companies in executive roles where he was responsible for various development projects in Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan and Nevada. He was General Manager during the development of the Kupol Mine in Russia with Bema Gold and subsequently Kinross. Mr. Reichert started his career with Cominco in Canada working at various operations including the Snip Mine in BC's Golden Triangle. Mr. Reichert's experience includes consulting on due diligence for mine financings for Canadian financial groups. Mr. Reichert has a BASc in Mining and Mineral Processing, an MScEng in Rock Mechanics, a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and is a registered Professional Engineer.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to a full Feasibility Study in 2022.

