Codebase Adds Senior Technology Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") CODECBKLLF is pleased to announce that the Company's has appointed Mr. Manan Mehta, blockchain engineer and entrepreneur, as Senior Technology Advisor.

"Manan's experience and network provides Codebase with a unique value proposition, supporting the Company in analyzing and advancing its technology assets and identifying opportunities for key investments," said Mr. George Tsafalas, Codebase President and CEO.

Manan Mehta Key Experience

Co-Founder and CTO, Pattern - a supplier commit labour marketplace that connects thousands of merchants with blue collar workers in real time. With over 65 employees and $10+ million raised, Pattern customers include some household names like DHL, Zara, Radial, Hudson, P&G etc.

- a supplier commit labour marketplace that connects thousands of merchants with blue collar workers in real time. With over 65 employees and $10+ million raised, Pattern customers include some household names like DHL, Zara, Radial, Hudson, P&G etc. Software Engineer, Stripe - a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size - from new startups to public companies - use Stripe to accept payments and manage their businesses online.

- a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size - from new startups to public companies - use Stripe to accept payments and manage their businesses online. Senior Blockchain Engineer, Fansunite - a technology company in the sports and gaming domain, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online sports betting, esports betting, casino and fantasy.

Mr. Mehta is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, where he achieved a B.Sc. Computer Science. His vast knowledge within the technology sector includes experience scaling backend and data engineering teams across different domains, including FinTech, Marketplaces and Sports / Gaming. He is currently building large scale services, data pipelines and products for the finance team at Stripe, lead by Stripe's CFO. Prior to Stripe, he co-founded and scaled Pattern to over 30m in revenue and 50 employees across Vancouver, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem and fintech. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

