The Fresh Factory Launches "Fresh Start" a Brand Accelerator Program

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. FRSHQ ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, has launched Fresh Start, an accelerator program to pioneer the next generation of innovative brands creating better-for-you products made with fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. From product formulation to the end consumer, Fresh Start establishes and scales brands by leveraging The Fresh Factory's farm-to-shelf, vertically integrated platform.

"Fresh Start's robust 12-week program answers the demand for an all-inclusive approach to launching and scaling businesses in the fresh, clean-label and plant-based food and beverage space. Our innovative production capabilities and operational expertise are backed by top-tier strategic advisors who are aligned with our mission to accelerate sustainable food," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-Founder of The Fresh Factory. "We are passionate about bringing healthy and delicious ideas to life and are excited to propel the brands of tomorrow."

The Fresh Factory has helped dozens of companies build their brands, becoming a trusted growth partner in everything from crafting go-to-market strategies to e-commerce fulfillment. Fresh Start provides guidance, actionable information, and introductions across formulation, production, and finance.

The Fresh Start Program Steps

Often, The Fresh Factory will invest directly into companies as part of a funding round.

For brands with less than USD$1M in sales for the previous 12 months (i.e., the trailing twelve months, or TTM), The Fresh Factory may offer $125,000 in services in exchange for a 7% equity position, with the investment taking the form of a Simple Agreement for Future Equity ("SAFE").

For brands with more than USD$1M in TTM sales, The Fresh Factory may invest from $125,000 to $250,000 in services in exchange for a negotiated equity position. Investments typically take the form of a convertible note.

Fresh Start brands are supported by a superior network of strategic advisors, including:

Valor Siren Ventures - VSV's mission is to source, select, and serve exceptional companies, entrepreneurs, and founders that are making the world a better place in food, food technology, retail, retail technology, and sustainability within the broader food and retail markets. Investments include Misfits Market, Lesser Evil, and Atmosphere.

Barrel Ventures - Seed-stage fund with decades of experience in operating, scaling, and investing in companies to help early-stage entrepreneurs propel their ideas forward. Investments include Olipop, Pod Foods, and Grabango.

Listen Ventures - Team of investors, brand experts, and creative capitalists operating a concentrated investment strategy focused on partnering with extraordinary entrepreneurs to build the brands of tomorrow. Investments include Factor (acquired by HelloFresh), Calm, and Public Goods.

GreatPoint Ventures - A venture capital firm founded by entrepreneurs and company-builders on a mission to support revolutionary ideas that transform industries and benefit society. Investments include Beyond Meat, Farmer's Fridge, and Hero Foods.

RCV Frontline- RCV Frontline Fund is an operationally focused venture fund. It combines the investment expertise of RCV Partners and the operational expertise of JPG Resources creating a powerful resource for young, high growth companies. Investments include Lemon Perfect, A Dozen Cousins, and The Good Crisp.

SloFIG - Network of accredited independent investors who share the mission of using private investment to re-establish a robust and sustainable food system across the Chicago foodshed. They identify promising start-up and early-stage companies and provide capital, expertise, and a network of contacts to help drive their success. Investments include KitchFix, Local Foods, and Fillo's.

To apply to Fresh Start, visit https://thefreshfactory.co/freshstart/.

Director Changes

The Fresh Factory also announces that Jeremy Schupp has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect and was replaced by Bill Besenhofer, the CEO and Co-Founder of The Fresh Factory. Mr. Schupp continues to remain with the Company in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The board changes were part of a planned transition consistent with the promotion of Mr. Besenhofer to the position of CEO earlier this year.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory has built a vertically integrated platform from the farm to the shelf. Their focus is on the future of food-fresh ingredients, clean-labels, and plant-based products. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with brands of all sizes to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole.

Contacts:

Bill Besenhofer

Co-founder and CEO

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

