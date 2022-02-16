New agreement regarding Dosell with the municipality of Scania.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / iZafe Group IZAFE

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that our partner Zafe Care Systems AB has signed an agreement with a municipality in western Scania.

The agreement starts with ten Dosell and implementation takes place at the time of writing. After that, it will be expanded with more Dosell gradually in the municipality, which has great potential.



"It is only now that our partners have been able to get started with the sale of Dosell, as the final approval of Dosell was delayed until the end of November. It is therefore gratifying that we can now in a short time see the second agreement come in from Zafe Care Systems AB ". Says Tobias Johansson, VP, iZafe Group.

Contacts

Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: carl-fredrik.bothen@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

New agreement regarding Dosell with the municipality of Scania.

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com: