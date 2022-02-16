First Hydrogen and Cambridge University Sign Hydrogen Collaboration Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / First Hydrogen Corp. ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") FHYDFHYDFFIT is pleased to announce its' subsidiary First Hydrogen Limited has entered into a Research and Collaboration Agreement for an initial 5-year period with the University of Cambridge (the "University") in the United Kingdom. The collaboration with the University of Cambridge has as its centrepiece, the joint development of hydrogen related technologies to unlock the hydrogen economy with particular focus on the automotive industry, hydrogen production and fuel distribution industries.

The University of Cambridge team will be led by Professor Seamus Higson of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, a world leading institution in energy transition and the department that first developed the hydrogen fuel cell, which was subsequently used in the Apollo moon missions.

The initial project which First Hydrogen will be developing with the University is an AI software learning tool to harvest user and supplier information related to hydrogen usage to better inform hydrogen business cases and help direct the significant investments into hydrogen mobility and related infrastructure. This dynamic tool is expected to be a source of additional revenues for First Hydrogen and to give the Company a unique data advantage to help it develop its own technology and infrastructure in the hydrogen sector.

Professor Higson said: "I am delighted to have reached an agreement to work with First Hydrogen in a field where we see huge growth and a conversion of the automotive industry to full scale adoption of hydrogen as a primary fuel source. This collaboration between my university and First Hydrogen also contributes to the United Kingdom leading the way to decarbonisation and reaching our ambitious net zero targets."

Nicholas Wrigley, Chairman of First Hydrogen UK said: "We are very pleased to announce this industrial and commercial partnership with Professor Higson and such a prestigious and world-renowned university as the University of Cambridge. The engineering teams within the University are leading the way to decarbonising our futures and their World class researchers will help First Hydrogen become a leading player in the hydrogen automotive and technology businesses."

Professor Clemens Kaminski, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge, says: "This partnership exemplifies the opportunities that can arise when academia combines with commercial entities. The hydrogen economy is rapidly evolving, and this project offers an excellent opportunity to solve industrial problems and reduce impact on the environment. I am absolutely delighted that this venture is going ahead."

About First Hydrogen Corp.

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicle under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. First Hydrogen is developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the internal automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany.

