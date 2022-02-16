Insider notification: Jesper Funck, Head of R&D has sold 557 674 shares between 11-15 February

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Bambuser AB BUSER (FRA:5JL.F)
Jesper Funck, Head of R&D, has sold 557 674 shares between 11-15 February 2022 for an average price of 11,22 SEK, totaling to approx. 6,3 MSEK.
The sale was solely due to personal financial reasons. Jesper Funck has been employed for four years and is continuously committed to
Bambuser as an employee and shareholder with holdings of approx. 271 000 shares and 620 000 stock options.
Bambuser fully understands that this activity might raise questions and we want to emphasize that it was a planned decision of a strictly personal and private nature. The entire management stands united and fully committed to Bambuser and its onward journey.
Maryam Ghahremani
CEO
Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com
Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se
About Bambuser
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.
