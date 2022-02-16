Invitation to the presentation of IRLAB´s year-end report January - December 2021

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics IRLAB(FRA:6IRA)
IRLAB Therapeutics AB (publ) will publish the year-end report for the period January - December 2021 on Wednesday 23 February 2022 at 07:45 CET. A conference call will be held the same day starting at 10:30 CET.
The report will be presented by CEO Nicholas Waters and CFO Viktor Siewertz. The presentation will be held in Swedish and will be followed by a Q&A session.
For those who wish to participate in the conference call, please dial:
SE + 46 850 558 364 or
UK + 44 333 300 9263
US +1 646 722 4957
It is also possible to follow and listen to the presentation live on https://financialhearings.com/event/43409
The presentation material will be available in Swedish and published in connection with the conference call on www.irlab.se, where the recorded version of the webcast will be available afterwards.
For more information
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Mobile: +46 700 81 81 17
E-mail: asa.hillsten@irlab.se
Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se
About IRLAB
IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on discovery and development of novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced drug candidates, Mesdopetam (IRL790), licensed to Ipsen, and Pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PD-P) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through its proprietary research platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP), IRLAB has discovered and developed all its projects within Parkinson's disease and will have an ability to also discover drug candidates for other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the Phase IIb clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phases. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information is found on www.irlab.se.
