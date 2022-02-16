ñol

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3'21 Dividend Payment Delayed to 17 February 2022

by ACCESSWIRE
February 16, 2022 2:00 AM | 2 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") APFAPY announces that due to a technical issue beyond the Company's control, the Q3 2021 dividend of 1.75p per share scheduled for payment today, has been delayed by 24 hours. Shareholders will now receive the Q3 2021 dividend on 17 February 2022.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0)20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/689013/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Q321-Dividend-Payment-Delayed-to-17-February-2022

