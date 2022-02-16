Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3'21 Dividend Payment Delayed to 17 February 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") APFAPY announces that due to a technical issue beyond the Company's control, the Q3 2021 dividend of 1.75p per share scheduled for payment today, has been delayed by 24 hours. Shareholders will now receive the Q3 2021 dividend on 17 February 2022.
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Marc Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer
Website:
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
|RBC Capital Markets
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
|Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
|Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)
+44 (0)20 3757 4997
|Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/689013/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Q321-Dividend-Payment-Delayed-to-17-February-2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.