The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HOOD, BHG and OSH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022
According to the filed complaint, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.
Learn about your recoverable losses in HOOD: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/robinhood-markets-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23746&from=1
Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021; and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2022
Throughout the class period, Bright Health Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Learn about your recoverable losses in BHG: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bright-health-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23746&from=1
Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH
Class Period: August 6, 2020 - November 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2022
The complaint alleges Oak Street Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in OSH: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oak-street-health-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23746&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
