CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MARA, TLIS and BIIB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. MARA

MARA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 13, 2020 - November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Talis Biomedical Corporation TLIS

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Biogen Inc. BIIB

BIIB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 7, 2021 - January 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Biogen Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease; 2) the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients; 3) ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019; and 4) defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

