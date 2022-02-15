The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FFIE, OSH and TALK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. FFIE

Investors Affected : January 28, 2021 - November 15, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) the Company's cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/araday-future-intelligent-electric-inc-f-k-a-property-solutions-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=23742&from=1

Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH

Investors Affected : August 6, 2020 - November 8, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Oak Street Health, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/oak-street-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=23742&from=1

Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation TALK

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive, and/or (b) all holders of Talkspace common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Talkspace, Inc f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") had overstated its competitive advantage and due diligence capabilities with respect to identifying and effectuating a merger with target companies; (ii) HEIC had conducted inadequate due diligence into then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace, or else ignored and/or failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace's business and operations; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the beginning of 2021; (iv) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") business; (v) as a result of (iii) and (iv) above, Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (vi) as a result of (iii)-(v) above, Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (vii) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (viii) as a result of (iii)-(vii) above, Talkspace's 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/talkspace-inc-f-k-a-hudson-executive-investment-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=23742&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

