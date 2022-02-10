Komo Plant Based Foods to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West to Develop U.S. Retail Network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. YUM KOMOF (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Natural Product Expo West (NPEW) show, in Anaheim, California from March 10-12, 2022, to showcase and sample its wholesome, multi-serve plant-based frozen comfort foods.

Komo has been expanding its retail distribution network since its retail launch last year, adding five distributors and launching into major retail chains.

"With our dedicated U.S. sales agent Staci Owens at Cornerstone Sales we have been sampling potential U.S. partners and we are now in talks with several distributors for the U.S. market," says Komo CEO William White. "Attending Expo West will give the Komo brand exposure to thousands of U.S. retail buyers as well as potential consumers who are now able to order our products online through GTFO Its Vegan. We know the best way to introduce our brand is through trying our products and meeting our team. As one of the largest food shows in the world, Expo West will be the prime event for developing these relationships."

The Natural Product Expo West show is the largest natural health and organic products trade show in North America. The NPEW show is the annual meeting of over 60,000 organic and natural products industry's professionals and combines the entire value chain of healthy products, including today's best sellers and tomorrow's trends. This trade show is mainly visited by retail buyers and gathers an average of 3,000 exhibitors.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

