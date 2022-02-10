Peraso Introduces Groundbreaking mmWave Chipset Targeted at Metaverse

Chipset Enables Truly Immersive High-Density, Multi-User AR/VR Environments
SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Peraso Inc. PRSO ("Peraso") today announced the immediate availability of its 60 GHz mmWave platform targeted specifically for wireless applications in the Metaverse. The platform combines Peraso's 60 GHz wireless modules, 802.11ad/ay ICs, advanced phased array antennas and highly extensible Falcon software stack. The combined platform provides the essential elements for wireless Metaverse devices, including multi-gigabit data rates, extremely low latency, and high tolerance to interference. Peraso believes one of the most important additions to the Metaverse platform is support for seamless roam between multiple access points in conjunction with point-to-multi-point capability.
"The Metaverse experience is improved by an order of magnitude when high performance graphics are rendered remotely and streamed wirelessly to a high-resolution VR/AR headset," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "While the mmWave beamforming challenges required to solve this problem are significant, Peraso has solved this problem after more than five years of development. We expect our technology to play a meaningful role in the successful rollout of the Metaverse ecosystem."
With the addition of roaming capability, Peraso's technology can facilitate an extended, multi-user environment. New applications will be enabled, such as multi-user gaming, complex training environments, collaborative work environments, military training or other environments that require the participation of multiple simultaneous users. As the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to relax, the demand for multi-user environments will be at the forefront of the Metaverse evolution.
Peraso Metaverse Platform Feature Summary
- Multi-gigabit data rates
- Ultra-low latency (<5ms in multi-user networks)
- High-level of spatial reuse allowing for ultra-dense networks with large numbers of APs and very large numbers of users in a small area
- Advanced beamforming allows long range connections and continuous beam tracking to ensure a stable and reliable connection
- Seamless roaming between APs
- Zero overhead roaming amongst networks of coordinated APs
- Enhancements and extensions to the 802.11ad channel access protocol to ensure both predictable and high performance
- Support for an industry leading 32 connected STAs on a single AP
- Simplified OEM integration with a family of mmWave baseband/RF/antenna modules supporting a variety of applications
About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. PRSO is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso, anticipated use of mmWave by providers of Metaverse applications, and anticipated future products or services, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by providers of Metaverse applications, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.
Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers | Jeffrey Schreiner
512-243-8976
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com
Media Contact
Julie DiBene
Director, Marketing Communications
Peraso Inc.
408-418-7594
jdibene@mosys.com
SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/688195/Peraso-Introduces-Groundbreaking-mmWave-Chipset-Targeted-at-Metaverse
