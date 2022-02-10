Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Encision Inc. ECIA, a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter that ended December 31, 2021.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $1.94 million for a quarterly net loss of $16 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.16 million for a quarterly net income of $599 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Net income in last year's quarter included $599 thousand of extinguishment of debt income. Gross margin on net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter and 51% in the fiscal 2021 third quarter.

The Company posted nine months net revenue of $6.07 million for a nine months net income of $337 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share. Net income included extinguishment of debt income. These results compare to nine months net revenue of $5.39 million for a nine months net income of $469 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the year-ago nine months. Net income included extinguishment of debt income. Gross margin on net revenue was 49% in the fiscal 2022 nine months and 51% in the fiscal 2021 nine months. Gross margin in the fiscal 2022 nine months was lower due to higher material costs.

"Total revenue, which included service revenue, decreased 10% from our third quarter revenue of last year," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "COVID reduced total surgical procedures and our revenues suffered as a result. We continue to be positive as we assess and navigate the ups and downs of the pandemic market and continuously look for opportunities to serve our customers and to drive adoption. Our sales and marketing efforts are yielding new customers for our EnTouchâ 2X Scissors and we look forward to their contributions as the market bounces back."

"Service revenue for our third quarter of fiscal 2022 resulted from services performed under a Master Services Agreement with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris Health"), a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. Under the agreement, we are collaborating on the integration of AEM Technology into monopolar instrumentation produced by Auris Health for advanced surgical applications. This work is ongoing and is reported separately, as service revenue, in our Statement of Operations."

"In August 2021, we signed a Supply Agreement with Auris Health. During the term of the agreement, Auris has agreed to buy certain AEM® Technology enabled products exclusively from us. We are proud of being awarded this agreement and look forward to our continued relationship with Auris."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Product revenue $ 1,734 $ 1,999 $ 5,348 $ 5,093 Service revenue 210 164 718 298 Total revenue 1,944 2,163 6,066 5,391

Product cost of revenue 828 976 2,729 2,501 Service cost of revenue 106 81 356 150 Total cost of revenue 934 1,057 3,085 2,651

Gross profit 1,010 1,106 2,981 2,740 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 505 581 1,595 1,513 General and administrative 327 373 994 999 Research and development 194 139 584 443 Total operating expenses 1,026 1,093 3,173 2,955 Operating (loss) income (16 ) 13 (192 ) (215 ) Interest expense, extinguishment of debt income and other income, net -- 586 529 684 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (16 ) 599 337 469 Provision for income taxes -- -- -- -- Net (loss) income $ (16 ) $ 599 $ 337 $ 469 Net (loss) income per share-basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of basic shares 11,678 11,583 11,599 11,583 Weighted average number of diluted shares 11,678 11,709 12,045 11,750

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 ASSETS



Cash $ 1,424 $ 1,474 Accounts receivable, net 1,029 1,024 Inventories, net 1,406 1,446 Prepaid expenses and other assets 149 154 Total current assets 4,008 4,098 Equipment, net 235 266 Right of use asset 856 1,061 Patents, net 189 213 Other assets 31 21 Total assets $ 5,319 $ 5,659 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 531 $ 390 Secured notes 18 20 Accrued compensation 238 182 Other accrued liabilities 138 282 Accrued lease liability 357 303 Total current liabilities 1,282 1,177 Secured notes 212 220 Accrued lease liability 648 927 Unsecured promissory note -- 533 Total liabilities 2,142 2,857 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 24,304 24,265 Accumulated (deficit) (21,127 ) (21,463 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,177 2,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,319 $ 5,659

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 337 $ 469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Extinguishment of debt income (533 ) (599 ) Depreciation and amortization 86 68 Share-based compensation expense 30 25 Other income from release of accounts payable -- (56 ) (Recovery from) doubtful accounts, net (35 ) (31 ) (Recovery from) provision for inventory obsolescence, net (28 ) 24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Right of use asset, net (20 ) 68 Accounts receivable 30 (130 ) Inventories 67 80 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5 ) (108 ) Accounts payable 142 87 Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities (88 ) 212 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (17 ) 109 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (18 ) (4 ) Patent costs (13 ) (16 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (31 ) (20 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from options exercised 8 -- (Paydown of) credit facility, net change -- (371 ) (Paydown of) secured notes (10 ) -- EIDL loan -- 152 Unsecured promissory note -- 599 (2 ) 380 Net (decrease) increase in cash (50 ) 469 Cash, beginning of period 1,474 385 Cash, end of period $ 1,424 $ 854

CONTACT:

Mala Ray

Encision Inc.

303-444-2600

mray@encision.com

SOURCE: Encision Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: