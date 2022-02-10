Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Deliveroo Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC LIFE WRHLF, the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its product offering, via Deliveroo, across 6 additional areas in London and Manchester.
With the success of the Pilot virtual store on www.deliveroo.co.uk, the Company has now expanded its product offering with Deliveroo, and Love Hemp products will now be available across 5 boroughs of London, as well as in Manchester.
Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, said: "Having completed the successful launch and pilot virtual store on Deliveroo we have now been able to expand that offering to a wider jurisdiction. This allows customers to be able to purchase our products in a "just in time" manner but most importantly it continues to expand our brand awareness and visibility across another channel of distribution."
-ENDS-
About Love Hemp Group
Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange LIFE the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
