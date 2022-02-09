Industry-Leader Savage Enterprises Signs Engagement Letter with Young America Capital

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com), an industry leader and innovator in the e-liquid, hemp, and cannabinoid-infused markets, announced today that it has signed an engagement letter with Young America Capital ("YAC"), the 55-person licensed investment bank and broker-dealer based in Mamaroneck, NY.

Savage Enterprises continues to be a dominant leader in the e-liquid, hemp, and cannabinoid-derived products industries as a retailer and wholesaler. Savage has stayed committed to improving the community it serves with superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Young America Capital is a FINRA/SEC licensed broker-dealer in New York serving the investment banking needs of early-stage and middle-market companies. Young America Capital will assist Savage Enterprises in identifying potential acquirees, pathways to go public, and/or possible merger candidates while helping Savage Enterprises continue to be the industry leader in their market.

Chris Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, stated, "There are a lot of options for investment bankers out there, but it's been great getting to know the guys at Young America Capital and seeing first-hand how hard they work. I believe this will add a ton of value to Savage Enterprises for future acquisitions, mergers, and possibly, options to take our company public."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, expanded, "We are very excited to be working with the bankers at Young America Capital. These guys are great people and very knowledgeable. With the combination of Young America Capital's expertise and Savage's position in the industry, we expect some big moves to be made in the near future."

About Savage Enterprises: Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

