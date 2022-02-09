BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. TRL, an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, announced today that it will report results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the markets close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the next day, March 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (PT).
Dial-in and online information for the conference call follows below.
Call Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Call Time: 1:00 p.m. (PT)
North America Toll Free: 1-888-506-0062
International: +1-973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 245819
Online info (audio only):
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2180/44171
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 2 hours after the live call. Replay dial-in access is as follows:
North America Toll Free: 1-877-481-4010
International: +1-919-882-2331
Replay Access Code: 44171
About Trilogy International Partners Inc.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. TRL currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.
For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.
CONTACT:
Trilogy International Partners Inc.
Ann Saxton
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
+1 (425) 458-5900
SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/687928/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Sets-Date-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-of-2021-Results
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.