Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on February 28, 2022 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of February 22, 2022 (ex-dividend date February 18, 2022).
The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings. For the 12 months to January 31, 2022, the Company has paid total distributions amounting to CAD 27.00 cents per ordinary share.
Due to the Company's re-domicile to Singapore, the distribution paid in November 2021 will be the final return of par value capital of the shares as Singapore legislation does not provide for paid-in capital or par value. All other dividends paid by the Company after this date will be dividends treated as income for Canadian income tax purposes.
Shareholders with registered addresses in Canada will receive distributions in Canadian dollars unless they have elected otherwise. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital for financial statement purposes, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of capital out of par value, if any) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.
abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a
discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@abrdn.com
https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend
For More Information Contact:
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com
SOURCE: Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC
https://www.accesswire.com/688133/Abrdn-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-Monthly-Distribution
