Calian Displays Continued Growth Momentum With Diversification and Expanding Margins – First Quarter Results FY22

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported double-digit revenue growth, expanding margins and strong EBITDA performance for the first quarter of our fiscal year 2022.
First quarter highlights:
- Revenue of $129 million, an 11% increase over Q1 21
- Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, a 34% increase over Q1 21
- Adjusted net profit of $9.7 million, a 41% increase over Q1 21
- Gross margin of 26%, a sustained high for the company
- New contract signings of $185 million
The Company posted strong year over year growth in three segments. Information Technology and Cyber Solutions was up 68%, Learning grew by 26% and Advanced Technologies was up 10%. This growth was supplemented by $185 million in new contract signings which brings our aggregate backlog to $1,340 million. These wins are an indication of the momentum across all our segments, and ability to continue to drive consistent revenue growth.
The Company's Information Technology segment impressive growth of 68% compared to the same quarter of the previous year was driven by gains made in the areas of digital healthcare solutions and cyber security.
Gross Margins for the quarter were 26%, which included all four segments posting gross margins in excess of 25%. This represents a significant increase as average historical gross margin for the last four fiscal years was approximately 22%.
Efforts to diversify the customer base continue. Revenue from European customers represents 14% of the first quarter total, compared to 11% in Q1 21 and 4% in Q1 20. Revenue from commercial customers has increased 13% year over year bringing the split between public and private sector revenue to near 50/50 levels.
"This quarter represents another strong quarter for the Company across many vectors. Our ability to win new deals was evident with strong bookings and delivery. We continue to be well positioned to deliver consistent growth across all our segments." said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our initiative to deploy capital in a way to drive long term value was also evident with the acquisition of SimFront in October to bolster our learning capabilities, and the announcement of the acquisition of Computex in February which will expand our IT practice into the United States."
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $13.9 million, an increase of 34% from $10.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Adjusted net profit, which includes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $9.7 million for the quarter, a 41% increase compared to $6.8 million in the same period of the previous year.
Net profit for the first quarter was $4.3 million, representing a 73% increase from the $2.4 million in the same period of the previous year.
"This quarter, we saw strong revenue growth and continued expansion of EBITDA at a pace greater than our revenue growth." said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "This has been a result of our concerted efforts to increase gross margins and seek opportunities to scale as we cross the half billion mark."
"At this time we reiterate the guidance we provided to markets in late November for our FY22 fiscal year" said Kevin Ford. "This guidance represents another record year for the Company and its 5 th consecutive year of profitable double-digit growth. We will update our estimates with regards to the acquisition of Computex when that transaction closes in our second fiscal quarter."
|Guidance
|Low
|High
Revenue
|$
|550,000
|$
|590,000
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|57,000
|$
|61,000
Adjusted net profit
|$
|39,250
|$
|42,750
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|67,355
|$
|78,611
Accounts receivable
|110,831
|111,138
Work in process
|47,529
|55,307
Inventory
|8,402
|6,617
Prepaid expenses
|9,973
|9,891
Derivative assets
|1,486
|610
Total current assets
|245,576
|262,174
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
|3,034
|3,217
Equipment
|12,221
|12,411
Application software
|8,905
|8,015
Right of use asset
|15,527
|15,383
Investments
|670
|670
Acquired intangible assets
|56,387
|54,519
Deferred tax asset
|1,420
|1,477
Goodwill
|108,260
|100,103
Total non-current assets
|206,424
|195,795
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|452,000
|$
|457,969
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|54,087
|68,093
Contingent earn-out
|30,699
|25,038
Provisions
|1,539
|1,541
Unearned contract revenue
|23,745
|23,321
Derivative liabilities
|291
|158
Lease obligations
|3,178
|3,029
Total current liabilities
|113,539
|121,180
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
|14,425
|14,449
Contingent earn-out
|13,305
|13,224
Deferred tax liabilities
|17,308
|16,756
Total non-current liabilities
|45,038
|44,429
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|158,577
|165,609
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
|196,259
|194,960
Contributed surplus
|4,737
|5,224
Retained earnings
|92,499
|91,359
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(72
|)
|817
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|293,423
|292,360
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|452,000
|$
|457,969
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
|11,313,274
|11,285,828
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
|$
|41,167
|$
|37,330
Health
|42,378
|47,052
Learning
|22,782
|18,047
ITCS
|23,175
|13,772
Total Revenue
|129,502
|116,201
Cost of revenues
|95,848
|89,979
Gross profit
|33,654
|26,222
Selling and marketing
|4,554
|3,364
General and administration
|13,784
|11,616
Research and development
|1,354
|837
Profit before under noted items
|13,962
|10,405
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
|1,127
|1,000
Depreciation of right of use asset
|823
|729
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,592
|2,118
Deemed compensation
|750
|1,847
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Profit before interest income and income tax expense
|6,671
|4,327
Lease obligations interest expense
|108
|117
Interest expense (income)
|51
|12
Profit before income tax expense
|6,512
|4,198
Income tax expense - current
|2,974
|2,019
Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred
|(768
|)
|(305
|)
Total income tax expense
|2,206
|1,714
NET PROFIT
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Net profit per share :
Basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.25
Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.25
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense
|51
|12
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Lease obligations interest expense
|108
|117
Income tax expense
|2,206
|1,714
Employee share purchase plan expense
|135
|146
Share based compensation expense
|347
|449
Depreciation and amortization
|5,542
|3,847
Deemed compensation
|750
|1,847
|14,444
|11,000
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
|2,618
|(7,008
|)
Work in process
|7,778
|12,636
Prepaid expenses
|(68
|)
|766
Inventory
|(1,785
|)
|(725
|)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(16,015
|)
|(6,483
|)
Unearned contract revenue
|424
|5,174
|7,396
|15,360
Interest received (paid)
|(159
|)
|(129
|)
Income tax recovered (paid)
|(3,073
|)
|(3,702
|)
|4,164
|11,529
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
|330
|848
Dividends
|(3,166
|)
|(2,744
|)
Payment of lease obligations
|(842
|)
|(709
|)
|(3,678
|)
|(2,605
|)
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Business acquisitions
|(10,298
|)
|(1,628
|)
Capitalized research and development
|(114
|)
|(119
|)
Equipment and application software
|(1,330
|)
|(1,132
|)
|(11,742
|)
|(2,879
|)
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
|$
|(11,256
|)
|$
|6,045
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|78,611
|24,235
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|67,355
|$
|30,280
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures,
provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and
related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Depreciation of equipment and application software
|1,127
|1,000
Depreciation of right of use asset
|823
|729
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,592
|2,118
Lease interest expense
|108
|117
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Interest expense (income)
|51
|12
Deemed Compensation
|750
|1,847
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
Income tax
|2,206
|1,714
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|13,962
|$
|10,405
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Deemed Compensation
|750
|1,847
Amortization of intangibles
|3,592
|2,118
Adjusted net profit
|$
|9,647
|$
|6,833
Weighted average number of common shares basic
|11,299,287
|9,783,913
Adjusted EPS Basic
|0.85
|0.70
Adjusted EPS Diluted
|0.85
|0.69
The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.
