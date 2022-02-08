EMGE Announces Death of President and Founder Dr. John V. Cappello

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp., EMGE today issued the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Dr. John V. Cappello, President and Founder of Emergent Health, has passed away in King of Prussia, PA. The entire EMGE family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cappello's family. His passion for EMGE's nutritional supplement business was undeniable and his energy remarkable.

Frank Magliochetti, Director of EMGE, issued the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: "With the passing of Dr. John Cappello, EMGE has suffered a great personal loss. Notwithstanding that loss, the Board is confident that our management team will capitalize on John's passion and energy for our recently introduced and in-development products and carry on his vision. The Board will continue to consider in a deliberative way how best to maximize EMGE's performance over the long term."

Emergent Health Corp. (www.emergenthealthcorp.com) is developing and marketing natural stem cell mobilizing agents and diet aids designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach for the consumer and professional markets. PharmaZu Inc., its newly acquired subsidiary is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth, and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or illness.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

