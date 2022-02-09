Marketing Worldwide Corporation #Minosis Projections for 2022 and Corporate Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, MWWC, 'the Company', announces the Minosis platform earning projections for 2022 and further updates.

Minosis V.4 Update:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Minosis and the crypto trading platform www.minosis.io are pleased to announce the projected earnings for 2022. For the past 4 months the company has enlisted developers, web-designers, and marketing agents to deploy a fully functioning crypto mining platform; currently, Minosis is in BETA V.4 release and is almost ready for its global scale debut. "We've had a couple of set-backs and some SSL triggers that we needed to address to make the website safe and secure for all of our users," said Jason Schlenk, $MWWC CEO.

During the test phases multiple users signed up and limited access was provided to subscribers to initiate the Company's feedback protocol, which was a huge success. The user response helped eliminate latency and lagging issues during mining; which included other small glitches that would have gone undetected by the developers. Over the past 45 days there have been over 1,000 users added to the Minosis V.4 platform and the system appears to handling it extremely well. Jason Schlenk stated, "At one point we were getting attacked by bots at a rate of 110 hits per second, and the website maintained its integrity, these behind the curtain events that users don't see were a concern to us and that's why we addressed those issues up front before they became a problem."

The #Minosis platform is currently being scrubbed for flaws by an outside audit company for security one last time, the process generally takes a few weeks to complete, but when the information becomes available the company will share the results with the $MWWC Community.

Minosis 2022 Projections:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, is proud to provide key earnings projections from the Minosis mining platform. Over a 3 week period, the platform has produced .50 ETH and .32 BTC in fees, mining, hash rental and transaction costs within the limited Beta V.4 release. We expect these numbers to increase, but at the current earning rates Minosis analytics derived the following information:

ETH (ETHEREUM Weekly Value Monthly Earnings 1 Year Earnings 0.1667 $3,086.30 $2,057.94 $24,695.34 BTC (BITCOIN) Weekly Value Monthly Earnings 1 Year Earnings 0.1067 $42,791.34 $18,263.34 $219,160.13

*Ethereum and Bitcoin prices as of February 9th, 2022

**(The company realizes that these figures can change based on the price of the crypto-currency at any given time, and with each investment there is risk; which is why $MWWC will convert a portion of the revenues into a stable coin such as $USDC to lock in its profits.)

New Announcement - #MINOSIS Token (BEP20):

Marketing Worldwide Corporation has retained BlockchainX (www.blockchainx.tech) to build the smart contracts and ecosystem for the new Minosis Token (known as $MNS), this token will have a deflationary utility which means its circulating supply will decrease over time to increase value for its "hodlers" (holders). $MNS will be released on the Binance Smart Chain which offers lower gas fees and accessibility for users. The $MNS project will have multiple announcements in the coming weeks about the "tokenomics", "whitepaper", "website launch", "marketing features", and "rewards features".

"Stay tuned for what's coming, you aren't going to want to miss the $MNS roll-out," said Jason Schlenk CEO of Marketing Worldwide.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: MARKETING WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ("MWWC")

View source version on accesswire.com: