Zomedica Announces Management Team Additions

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. ZOM ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced new additions to its management team.

Management Team Development

The Company has recently welcomed new additions to the management team to expand its capabilities to prepare for future growth both organically and through business development activities. Each of the new managers is responsible for activities corporate-wide, to include PulseVet activities.

Executive Vice President, Operations

Tony Blair joined the Company on January 2, 2022, as its Executive Vice President, Operations. Tony holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Management and Operations, and brings 35+ years of experience in manufacturing operations. His career includes executive-level roles at Devicor Medical Products, Neoprobe Corporation, and Enpath Medical. Most recently Tony was Senior Vice President and COO at Cardiox Corporation, an early-stage medical device and technology company.

As EVP of Operations, Tony will apply his operational knowledge and expertise, combined with his success in building start-ups, product development, and strategic partnerships across the entire supply chain, from sourcing to manufacturing to distribution, as well as the planned relocation of the PulseVet organization to a larger facility to prepare for product line growth.

"I'm excited to join the team at Zomedica and I'm optimistic about the future of the company," said Tony Blair. "My goals are to develop and create the manufacturing and distribution capacity to support the projected growth of our company. I look forward to achieving these goals alongside the talented team members at Zomedica and PulseVet."

Vice President, Human Resources

Kristin Domanski joined the Company on January 24, 2022, as its Vice President, Human Resources. Kristin holds a Bachelor's Degree in Leadership Studies and a Master's Degree in Human Resources Administration and brings 30 years of HR experience to Zomedica. Her career includes HR roles in banking, consulting, life sciences, and healthcare. Most recently she was VP of Human Resources for a skilled nursing organization in Michigan, and before that was Director of HR, North America, for Enzo Life Sciences, with locations in Michigan and New York. Kristin's breadth of experience across all facets of Human Resources, and success in building HR systems and programs, will be focused on the goal of developing a best-in-class HR experience for Zomedica and all acquired entities.

"I am delighted to be a part of the Zomedica team and excited to work with such a talented, dedicated, and enthusiastic group of people. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the company, and positioning Zomedica as an employer of choice," remarked Ms. Domanski.

Vice President, Marketing

Nicole Westfall joined the Company on February 7, 2022, as its Vice President, Marketing, and is now responsible for marketing corporate-wide. Nicole brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing, sales and communications to the Zomedica team. Her experience covers the gamut of marketing arenas from corporate communications to product management to event planning to media. Ms. Westfall holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Baylor University and an MBA in International Business from University of Texas, Arlington.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Zomedica team," commented Ms. Westfall. "I look forward to building one of the best marketing departments in the business and taking Zomedica to the next level. With fantastic products like TRUFORMA and PulseVet, this is truly an exciting time to join the Zomedica team at this opportune time in its growth trajectory."

Vice President, Technology Innovation

Mr. Evan Saint-Peter has been promoted to Vice President, Technology Innovation, to lead all aspects of Digital Product Development, MarTech and Information Technology and Services. Evan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Northern Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from Western Michigan University and has been with Zomedica since September of 2018 leading the development of MyZomedicaTM, a cloud-based data platform that captures data from Zomedica's diagnostic devices. Prior to joining Zomedica, Evan was part of the Connected Care team within Stryker's Medical and Surgical Division, where he helped lead delivery of Stryker's customer-facing IoT and machine learning application called Smart Equipment Management. Previously, Evan held positions of increasing responsibility for operations and enterprise management at MPI Research.

"I am excited to be a part of such a talented and transformational leadership team and am truly looking forward to the opportunity to build upon the Zomedica's foundation of enabling digital technology platforms to deliver best-in-class experiences for our customers and employees," commented Mr. St. Peter.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, remarked, "With the recent additions, I have tremendous confidence in Zomedica's leadership team and product offerings. We have laid the foundation for growth through further development of our existing product lines and acquisition of complementary technologies that improve both the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities of veterinarians in the care of their patients."

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica ZOM is a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio of innovative diagnostics and medical devices are designed to improve both patient and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

