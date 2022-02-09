S&P Global Includes Linde in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Linde LIN LIN announced today it has been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its strong sustainability track record.

The Sustainability Yearbook is one of the largest and most comprehensive global databases on corporate sustainability. Inclusion is based on S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which evaluated more than 7,500 companies across over 60 industries. Only companies with top scores in the CSA are included in the Yearbook. Linde is a leading company for sustainability in the CSA, scoring in the 99th percentile for the chemicals sector.

"Sustainability is embedded in Linde's culture. This recognition is truly an honor for the whole team," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde.

Linde helps customers improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint through high-quality solutions, technologies and services. In 2021, the company announced new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission goals, including a target of 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

