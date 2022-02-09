Empower Clinics Launches New Testing Sites in Dallas, Texas

Empower's subsidiary, Kai Medical Laboratory, commences testing at four Dallas, TX area locations generating significant increases in specimen processing and revenue potential

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. CBDT(Frankfurt:8EC)EPWCF ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - has announced the launch of four new testing locations across Dallas from subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory LLC. ("Kai Medical")

The new testing sites offer both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, and are located across Dallas, Denton, and Collin Counties that represent a significant portion of the nealy 8 million population of the Dallas Metroplex. The locations are open seven days per week, and will begin seeing patients on February 14, 2022.

"Testing is critical to keeping people safe and businesses open, and the new sites help ensure that testing is widely accessible," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "The new sites, located in accessible community locations, will ensure that more people in the Dallas area have convenient access to this key healthcare service."

Kai Medical is approved to process a variety of medical billing in the U.S. including medicare, medicade and CARES Act billing, providing access to testing services for both insured and uninsured patients.

"Kai Medical is proud to provide reliable, compliant, high-complexity laboratory COVID-19 and Influenza A/B testing solutions to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," stated Yoshi Tyler, President, Kai Medical.

The testing sites are located at the following four locations:

CityLine Business Centre

2050 N. Plano Rd

Ste 700

Richardson, TX 75082

M-Sat: 7:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm to 6:00pm

New Beginnings Church

1569 W. Main St.

Lewisville, TX 75067

M-Sat: 7:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm to 6:00pm

Trinity Basin Preparatory

2524 W. Ledbetter Dr.

Dallas, TX 75233

M-Sat: 7:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm to 6:00pm

Cross Church

1100 Dallas Drive

Ste 106

Denton, TX 76205

M-Sat: 7:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm to 6:00pm

"Empower and its wholly owned companies share the vision of a world where all people have access to an integrated healthcare experience." said Steven McAuley, CEO. "Kai Medical contributes to this goal by performing premium services from our high complexity COLA and CLIA-accredited laboratory, and now has expanded its reach with the addition of new testing sites."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley CEO

s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com

604-789-2146

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications

t.mason@empowerclinics.com

416-671-5617

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

