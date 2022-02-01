LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated ATOM, a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
The company will host a live video Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022, to discuss the results. The live webinar can be accessed through Atomera's investor relations website at https://ir.atomera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
SOURCE: Atomera, Inc
https://www.accesswire.com/686523/Atomera-to-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2021-Financial-Results-and-Host-Webinar-on-Tuesday-February-15-2022
