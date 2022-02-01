HudsonWest Announces Addition of Equity-Linked Expert Fred Fiddle

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / HudsonWest LLC, a premier equity-linked advisory firm focused on delivering independent, objective advice to corporate clients, today announced the addition of Fred Fiddle, who brings over 35 years of convertible and other equity-linked experience to HudsonWest's growing team.

"Fred is one of the industry's pioneers and leading thinkers, and HudsonWest is very fortunate to have Fred join as we continue to expand our footprint," said HudsonWest founder and CEO Barry Gewolb. "Fred has the unique background of leading two different equity-linked banking teams over his career and headlining an equity-linked corporate advisory practice, and he'll be instrumental in identifying creative strategies for HudsonWest's clients."

Fiddle most recently was the Head of Equity-linked Origination for the Americas at BNP Paribas in New York. Prior to his time there, he spent 23 years at Merrill Lynch, including 9 years as the Head of Equity-linked Origination for the Americas, as well as 14 years in institutional equity-linked sales and trading, ultimately as Co-Head. Fiddle also spent several years at a boutique advisory firm where he was a founding member. "I'm very excited to be joining the HudsonWest team at this point in my career. My passion for objective client advisory fits seamlessly with HudsonWest's core values, and I look forward to using my experience to assist the firm's clients in achieving excellence in their pursuit of equity-linked solutions," said Fiddle.

HudsonWest was founded in 2019 to advise corporate clients on their equity-linked transactions, spanning convertible debt issuances, call spread transactions (including call spread unwinds/terminations), accelerated share repurchases (ASRs), convertible preferred stock issuances, equity forward sales, equity-linked hedging transactions and margin loan transactions.

