World Finance Named a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Winner

Award gives national recognition of company's culture, employee satisfaction

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company providing personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, has been named a 2022 Top Workplaces USA winner for the second year in a row. The company has earned more than a dozen Top Workplaces recognitions for its national and regional operations, including most recently being named a national Top Workplaces recipient for Cultural Excellence in three categories: Empowering Employees, Top Managers and, new this year, Professional Development.

"It is an honor to be named a Top Workplaces USA recipient in 2022. Winning this award for a second year, both during the pandemic, is truly a testament to the fortitude, innovation, and positive perspective that our amazing teams across the U.S. bring to each other and our customers every day," says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance, parent company of World Finance. "I can't imagine a better way to celebrate our 60th year and the impact we have made as a company over the last six decades."

The independent award is presented by Energage and was based on scientific, anonymous surveys of more than 3,300 team members measuring 15 drivers of company culture.

World Finance prides itself on being the financial partner with heart. Headquartered in South Carolina, World Finance employs more than 3,300 people at its 1,200 community-based branches across 16 states. The company is actively involved in each of the communities it serves and works with each customer to unlock their financial good. This same dedication is extended to each of its team members by offering competitive benefit packages and development training to foster upward growth within the company.

In addition to the national recognitions, World Finance has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About Top Workplaces USA 2021 awards issued by Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. For more information, visit www.topworkplaces.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation WRLD has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,200 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Gallen

jgallen@laughlin.com

708-743-7505

SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

View source version on accesswire.com: