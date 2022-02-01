PB Financial Corporation Declares First-Quarter, 2022 Dividend

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation PBNC, the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2022. The dividend is payable February 24, 2022. This is an increase of 21.74% from the dividend paid during the 1st quarter of 2021. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annual basis and a yield of 2.81% (based on the closing price on January 31, 2022 of $39.80/share).
Whitehurst commented, "This represents our 41st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Our consistent financial performance has allowed us to increase our cash dividend every quarter since we began paying dividends in the 1st quarter of 2012. Increasing our cash dividend continues to be an important part of our strategy to enhance shareholder value."
PB Financial Corporation is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh. As of December 31, 2021, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $701.4 million, loans of $550.7 million and total deposits of $573.1 million.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as presented is unaudited.
For more information, contact: February 1, 2022
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com
SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/686626/PB-Financial-Corporation-Declares-First-Quarter-2022-Dividend
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.